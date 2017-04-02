Ducks beat Flames to take top spot in Pacific Division

Logan Shaw scored with 3:06 left in the third period to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.
Patrick Eaves, Jakob Silfverberg and Korbinian Holzer also scored for the Ducks, who moved ahead of Edmonton into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division. Ryan Kesler finished with three assists and Jonathan Bernier made 18 saves to improve to 10-0-2 in his past 12 games.
Kris Versteeg had two goals and Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary. TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano each had two assists and Brian Elliott finijshed with 30 saves.
On the winning goal, Shaw swatted a rebound past Elliott for just his third of the season — and second against the Flames — to help the Ducks bounce back from a 3-2 overtime loss at Edmonton the previous night.
Comments