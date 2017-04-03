Free officiating classes being offered by MUHSD

The Merced Union High School District is offering free officiating classes to the public at its adult school.
The classes cover football, volleyball and water polo. Those who pass would be able to officiate at the high school or youth levels and could make up to $40 an hour. Four classes remain available, including Tuesday night. The other dates are April 25, May 2 and May 29. The classes run from 6-8 p.m. and childcare will be provided for participants.
To sign up or get more information, contact Travis Blagg at (209) 325-1669 or tblagg@muhsd.org.
Comments