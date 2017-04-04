2 being held on Idaho charges escape Washington jail

Jail authorities say two 31-year-old men being held on charges out of Idaho have escaped from the county jail in Yakima.
The Yakima County Department of Corrections says officers doing a head count 4 a.m. Tuesday discovered two inmates missing.
The men were identified as Steven Roche, of Spokane, and Chad Tipton, of Post Falls, Idaho. Both were held on charges from Kootenai County, Idaho. Douglas is accused of burglary and forgery, while Tipton is accused of assault and other charges.
Corrections officials initially said officers searched the facility and discovered a door from a recreational yard leading to the outside was left unsecured. Officials said later Tuesday that investigators checking the door found the locking mechanism failed when placed in the lock position.
A search of the surrounding area did not turn up the inmates.
Comments