Mariposa’s Dubberke is Sun-Star Player of the Year

Kirsten Dubberke knew there was a hole in her game if she wants to play basketball beyond high school.
The Mariposa High star averaged 14.8 points per game her junior year, but she did it almost exclusively in the paint.
So the 5-foot-8 Dubberke spent hours in the gym last summer and extra time after each practice this season working on her outside shot.
Dubberke went from making no threes her junior year to making 27 3-pointers her senior season. Her scoring averaging jumped from 14.8 to 18.8 this season.
Dubberke also averaged 9.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game to lead the Grizzlies to a 25-5 record, a Southern League championship. Dubberke was also named the Southern League Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season.
“It was really special. It was a nice way to end my senior year,” she said. “We won a league title. We’ve all been playing with each other for a long time. I’m proud of our team and what we accomplished.”
Dubberke can also add Sun-Star Player of the Year to her list of accolades.
“She’s tough,” said Mariposa coach Trace Desandres, who is also the Sun-Star Coach of the Year. “She’s versatile, she can go inside or outside. She’s our best inside player. She’s our best shooter. She can run at the one or run at the five. She averaged close to 20 points per game. When we needed it she also came up with the big offensive or defensive rebound.”
Dubberke’s success is a result of her dedication.
She only took two shots from beyond the three-point arc her junior season and missed both of them. She made 41 percent of her 66 3-point attempts this season.
“I focused on my outside shooting,” Dubberke said. “I’m a big inside player. I drive a lot. But I want to play at the next level and I know I’m going to have to be able to shoot from outside. I worked as hard as I could to shoot as many threes as I could during the summer and after practice. I tried to shoot 75 3-pointers after every practice.”
Dubberke didn’t just rack up stats against bad teams. Some of her best games came against the Grizzlies’ toughest opponents.
She scored 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in a 52-50 loss to Atwater. She poured in 24 and 22 points in two wins over Los Banos.
Dubberke scored 30 points in Mariposa’s first win over Orestimba. She then recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in their second win over the Warriors. Mariposa and Orestimba tied for the SL championship.
“She’s a nice player,” said Los Banos coach Danny Crosby. “She does a good job for her team. She leads with humility. We played them twice and both times she scored double digits for them. She’s definitely and inside-outside presence. She’s an all-around player.”
Dubberke plans to continue her basketball career at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. She’s ready to trade in the mountains for the beach. She’ll have to redshirt next season after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee.
The injury occurred in the final minute of the Grizzlies’ 43-35 loss to Argonaut in the Sac-Joaquin Section semifinals. Dubberke tore the same ACL in her right knee during her freshmen year.
“I got nailed from behind,” said Dubberke, who had the surgery to repair her knee on Tuesday. “It was a physical game. I just got taken out. I went down and felt my knee bend. I immediately knew it was a ligament for sure. It hurt more than last time. I found out later I tore my meniscus too.”
“Her first game at Mariposa her freshman year and her last game her senior year she injured her knee,” Desandres said. “It’s really sad. We wouldn’t have won our game against Argonaut if she didn’t get hurt, but I’m sure we would have won our first round NorCal game against San Joaquin Memorial. We stayed in that game and we didn’t have her scoring punch she gives us.”
Dubberke knows all the rehab that awaits her and she’s ready to tackle it head on.
“I know I have a lot of physical therapy in front of me,” Dubberke said. “My mind-set is I’m going to come back even better and stronger. That’s what happened last time. I know I can do it again.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
All-Area Girls Basketball Honors
Jasmine Xiong, Guard
Senior, Atwater
Abbee Croninger, Center
Senior, Golden Valley
Raelynn Blackwell, Guard
Senior, Merced
Alondra Ponce, Forward
Senior, Atwater
Arisbeth Ceja, Forward
Senior, Le Grand
Erika Gutierrez, Guard
Junior, Los Banos
Milea Appling, Guard
Sophomore, Mariposa
Grace Schofield, Junior
Guard, Dos Palos
Kelsey Valencia, Sophomore
Guard, Atwater
Hailey Chavez, Junior
Forward, Hilmar
Annie Winton, Sophomore
Guard, Livingston
Amaya Ervin, Sophomore,
Guard, Merced
Coach of the Year – Trace Desandres, Mariposa
Comments