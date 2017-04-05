UEFA President Ceferin criticizes Europe's top leagues

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has accused Europe's top leagues of attempting to "blackmail" the governing body.
The EPFL, which represents leagues from 25 countries, has criticized UEFA's plans to offer more Champions League group places to clubs from the four biggest leagues.
Referring to "some leagues," Ceferin says "we will never give in to the blackmail of those who think they can manipulate small leagues or impose their will on the associations because they think they are all powerful on account of the astronomical revenues they generate."
A deal between the EPFL and UEFA to avoid schedule clashes expired last month, and the EPFL said its leagues would now be free to organize games at the same time as Champions League or Europa League matches.
