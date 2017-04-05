Florida could open up athletic boosters and foundations

Florida's college athletic booster groups and university foundations could be forced to open their records and books to the public.
The Florida House is moving ahead with a measure to repeal a state law that now allows university groups to keep most of their records private. If the bill becomes law athletic boosters and university foundations could only keep confidential information on the names of donors.
The legislation would also prevent colleges and universities from using taxpayer money to pay for people who work for direct support organizations, which usually raise money to help pay for athletics and other university operations.
The House this year started scrutinizing university spending and requested private records that showed how much university foundations spend on travel and salaries.
Comments