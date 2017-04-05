Surratt, Boykin headline AP NC all-state team

Sage Surratt of Lincolnton and Mikayla Boykin of Clinton headline the 2016-17 Associated Press all-state high school basketball teams for North Carolina.
Surratt and Clinton were joined by Charlotte Providence's Janelle Bailey and Northern Guilford's Elissa Cunane as the unanimous selections by 14 sports writers across the state in results released Wednesday for the 15-player men's team and the 14-player women's team.
Surratt, a senior guard-forward, was both a unanimous pick and a two-sport selection for the second straight year, dating to his time at East Lincoln. He scored 2,951 points in his career — in state history, trailing only JamesOn Curry, who scored 3,307 — and will play football at Wake Forest.
Boykin is a Duke signee who twice set the North Carolina High School Athletic Association single-game scoring record, topping out with 63 points against Pender County on Jan. 20. She scored an NCHSAA-record 1,159 points this season.
Bailey averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds for Providence. The North Carolina signee played in the McDonald's All-American game last week and led her high school to its eighth straight NCISAA 3-A championship. Cunane, a North Carolina State recruit, averaged 20 points and nearly 13 rebounds, and was the MVP of the NCHSAA 3-A championship game.
Surratt was joined by Concord Robinson's Lavar Batts as repeat selections. Joining Cunane as women's repeat selections are Raleigh Millbrook's Kai Crutchfield, Morganton Freedom's Ariyana Williams and Concord First Assembly's Zaria Wright. All three have signed with Division I schools, with Crutchfield headed to N.C. State, Williams choosing East Carolina and Wright off to Toledo.
On the men's side, Wilson Greenfield's Coby White received 13 votes after averaging 32 points and scoring an NCISAA single-season record 1,069 points. Three players had 12 votes: Concord Cox Mill's Wendell Moore Jr., Concord Cannon's Jairus Hamilton and Jacksonville Northside's Zach Hobbs.
Rounding out the men's team are Jaylen Alston of Eastern Guilford, Hunter Tyson of Monroe Piedmont, Tyler Maye of Farmville Central, J.P. Moorman of Greensboro Day, Connor Crabtree of Orange County, Devon Dotson of Charlotte Providence Day, Blake Harris and Brandon Huffman of Raleigh Word of God, and John Meeks of The Burlington School.
Wright had 13 votes for the women's team, while Williams had 12 and South Carolina signee Elisia Grissett of Durham Hillside and Breana Proctor of Elizabeth City Northeastern had 10.
The rest of the all-state women's players include Mahaley Holit of Central Cabarrus, Ariana Nance of Mint Hill Rocky River, Elizabeth Kitley of Northwest Guilford, Skyler Curran of West Forsyth, Shaniya Jones of High Point Wesleyan, and Kayla Stephens of Jacksonville Northside.
Sports writers at AP member newspapers nominated players for all-state consideration, then voted for nominees to select the teams. The AP will release the prep basketball men's and women's coaches of the year for North Carolina on Thursday, followed by the players of the year Friday.
