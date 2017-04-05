Local summaries from Tuesday, April 4

Softball
High School Girls
Atwater 2, Golden Valley (9 Inn)
Atwater
000
000
002
—
2
4
0
Golden Valley
000
000
000
—
0
2
0
Cheyenne Mahy and Maritza Iglesias; Marissa Bertuccio and Michaela Key. WP – Mahy. LP – Bertuccio.
Atwater (8-2-1 overall, 5-0 Central California Conference) – Abby Viera 2-4 (3B, Run, RBI), Katlyn Lawrence (2B, RBI).
Golden Valley (0-4 CCC) – None.
Pitman 11, Buhach Colony 6
Pitman
006
113
0
—
11
14
2
Buhach Colony
102
001
2
—
6
13
3
Denae Finney and Morgan Aguiniga. Selena Sandoval, Tatianna Anderson (5) and Julia Pinasco. WP – Denae. LP – Sandoval.
Pitman (5-5-1, 2-2 CCC) – Lehua DeLeon 4-5 (2B, 2 R), Claire Fountain 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI), Kodi Storment 3 RBI, Finney 3-4 (2 R, RBI), Taylor Honnette 2-4 (3B, 2 RBI), Marie Elisaia 2B (R).
Buhach Colony (10-6, 2-3 CCC) – Anderson 3-4 (2 R), Sandoval 2-4 (2B, R, RBI), Pinasco 2 RBI, Krissy Ramos 2-4 (2B, RBI).
Baseball
College
Merced College 10, West Hills 8
Merced
032
200
201
—
10
15
2
West Hills
011
040
002
—
8
9
3
Nate McGhee, Derek Molina (9) and Coleton Horner. Cody Lorenzini, Fernando Ramirez (4) and Matt Siedem. WP – McGhee 7-2. LP – Lorenzini 1-3. S – Molina (3).
Merced College (19-9, 12-1 CVC) – Asuka Hashimoto 2-6 (R, RBI), Alex Pallios 3-5 (2B, R, 2 RBI), Ryan Frakes 2-4, Trevor Chaney 3-4 (2B, 3B, R, RBI).
West Hills (17-13, 7-6 CVC) – Alante Uribe 2-4 (2 R, RBI), Brandon Baker 2-5 (R, RBI), Jeff Torres 2 RBI, Brandon Hernandez 3-4 (2B, R, 2 RBI), Torin Miller 2B (RBI).
Volleyball
High School Boys
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Millennium 0
25-5, 25-5, 25-21
Stone Ridge Christian (5-0, 3-0 CCAA) – Kills: Jonathan Collazo 5; Blocks: Collazo 1, Jackson DeJager 1, Gregory Viveiros 1. Assists: DeJager 8; Digs: Israel Espinosa 14; Aces: Collazo 4, Justin Jones 4, Nelson Machado 4.
Golf
High School Boys
El Capitan 460, Atwater- 562
Atwater – Mathew Brewer 104, Andrew Higgins 109, Alfred Laloata 101, Issac Bautista 123, Ryan Miller 125
El Capitan (3-1 CCC, 5-1 Overall) – Christopher Giardina 76, Jake Leonardo 87, Wei-Cheng Chang 80, Alan Butler 101, Zack Gasper 118.
Tennis
High School Boys
Merced 7, El Capitan 2
Singles – 1. Oliver Calos (EC) d Spencer Fluetsch (M) 6-2, 7-6; 2. Bode Chait (EC) d Esteban Madrigal (M) 6-3, 6-3; 3. Andrue Orellana (M) d Rodraine Calos (EC) 6-4, 6-4; 4. Jaymes Meister (M) d Jesse Alvarez (EC) 6-2, 6-3; 5. Adrian Garcia (M) d Jesus Rodriquez (EC) 6-3, 6-0; 6. Alfonso Garcia (M) d Carlos Lopez (EC) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles – 1. Emmanuel Vega/Omar Covarrubias (M) d Jonathan Leon/Angel Vega (EC) 6-1,6-1; 2. Brian Garcia/Jesus Nunez (M) d Hussam Huwaidi/Kevin Vasquez (EC) 6-4, 6-4; 3. Andrew Berthleson/Victor Leon (M) d Michael Anderson/Enrique Murillo (EC) 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Merced 4-5 CCC, El Capitan 0-9
Buhach Colony 5, Pitman 4
Singles – Andre Rosero (P) def. Adrian Gomez, 6-0, 6-4; Jenzen Ballesil (BC) def. Lorenz Lat, 6-2, 6-0; Gabriel Moreno (BC) def. Dennis, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Vedrick Xiong (BC) def. Javier Benitez, 6-0, 6-0; Ross Wheeler (P) def. King Phomphadky, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Derek Arriago (BC) def. Phillip Shabazzian, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Doubles – Devon Patel/Julian Gutierrez (BC) def. Alex Lat/Lukas Faulder, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; Robert Boster/Brian Ochoa (P) def Fernando Vang/Alex Ortiz, 6-1, 6-1. Joey Silveira/Michael Bassard (P) def. Joel Salas/Luis Bracamontes, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Records: Buhach Colony 8-1 CCC.
Comments