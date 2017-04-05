Springer's HR in 13 gives Astros 5-3 win over Mariners

Houston Astros' George Springer hits a walk-off three-run home run in the 13th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Houston.
Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger scores the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk by Kyle Seager during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Houston.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager attempts to throw out Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Houston. Gurriel was safe at first.
Houston Astros' Evan Gattis
11) celebrates scoring a run on George Springer's game-tying two-run double with Alex Bregman
Houston Astros' George Springer hits a two-run game-tying double in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton walks to the dugout at the end of the top half of the sixth inning in a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Houston.
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura
2) celebrates his two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton with Leonys Martin in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer
4) relays the ball to second base after catching the fly ball of Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia as center fielder Jake Marisnick looks on in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa throws out Seattle Mariners' Mike Zunino to end the top half of the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve flips his bat after striking out in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' George Springer
4) runs to first base after striking out on a wild pitch by Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton as catcher Mike Zunino watches in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Houston.
