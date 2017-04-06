Sports

April 6, 2017 6:53 AM

New Mexico to boost access to overdose reversal drug

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico is in line to become the first state to have all local and state law enforcement agencies provide officers with antidote kits as the state works to curb deaths from opioid and heroin overdoses.

Gov. Susana Martinez is scheduled to sign the legislation Thursday.

The measure was unanimously approved by lawmakers during the recent legislative session.

Under the legislation, certified opioid treatment centers also would be asked to consider providing education along with two doses of the overdose antidote naloxone and a prescription to patients.

The bill includes no funding. Carrying out the provisions will depend on available funding and supplies.

Still, advocates say it is cutting-edge legislation that will save lives.

New Mexico in 2001 also was the first state to enact legislation increasing access to naloxone.

