Merced softball beats Golden Valley 4-0

Merced freshman Sierra Smith (11) and sophomore Phoebe Arista (23) hug after scoring the Bears' third and forth runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (16) pitches during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced freshman Jewels Perez (4) sprints to third base during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley freshman Brandy Colomer (7) applies the tag to Merced senior Jackie Garza (21) for an out at second base during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore pitcher Abby Flores (32) pitches during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore third baseman Paityn Minor (9) throws to first base for an out during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced freshman first baseman Kat Arceo (45) catches a throw from the outfield for a double play after Golden Valley sophomore Maddie Martinez (12) attempts to tag up during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Phoebe Arista (23) catches a fly ball in right field during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore Maddie Martinez (12) catches a fly ball for an out during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Ashlynn Chatham (22) catches a fly ball for an out during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore Paityn Minor (9) reacts after striking out during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced freshman Jewels Perez (4) throws to first base for an out during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore second baseman Madison Kane (34) fields a ground ball during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (16) turns and throws across her body to first base during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced freshman Jewels Perez (4) slides safely across home plate under the tag of Golden Valley sophomore Marissa Bertuccio (16) during a game against _ at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley senior left fielder Paula Davis (5) catches a fly ball for an out during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore pitcher Abby Flores (32) smiles to freshman first baseman Kat Arceo (45) after the final out of the game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 4-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com