Point scores twice, Lightning stay alive with win over Leafs

Brayden Point scored two goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning kept their slim playoff hopes alive by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Thursday night.
Nikita Kucherov and Michael Bournival also scored for the Lightning, who prevented the Maple Leafs from clinching their first postseason berth in four years. There is only one spot remaining in the Eastern Conference after Ottawa clinched a berth with a 2-1 shootout win at Boston.
Toronto, which would have clinched with a win, needs two points over its final two games — against Pittsburgh and Columbus — to beat out the Lightning and New York Islanders for the last spot.
Nazem Kadri scored the only goal for Toronto, with Frederik Andersen surrendering four goals on 30 shots.
Toronto fans had a scare in late in the first period when rookie Auston Matthews was hit in the offensive zone by rookie Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin. Matthews' left knee connected with the right knee of Dotchin, and the 19-year-old Maple Leafs star remained down on the ice for a few moments. Matthews went to the bench in obvious discomfort, but quickly returned and generated a scoring chance that slid just wide of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who finished with 26 saves.
Point opened the scoring 7:34 into the second period when he found room in the high slot on a power play, beating Andersen for his 15th goal of the season.
Kadri tied the game at 9:42 when he redirected Matt Hunwick's pass behind Vasilevskiy for his 32nd goal.
Kucherov put the Lightning back in front about two minutes later, wheeling into the slot and then whipping his 39th goal past Andersen.
Tampa nearly scored again late in the period, Andersen snaring Jonathan Drouin's backhand attempt with his glove. He couldn't stop Bournival in the opening minutes of the third though, with the fourth liner tapping in Andrej Sustr's shot from behind the goal for a 3-1 lead.
Point added his second of the night with 5:49 left in the third to seal the win for Tampa.
UP NEXT
Lightning: at Montreal on Friday night.
Maple Leafs: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday night.
