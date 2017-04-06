Vrbata scores 2 to lead Coyotes past Canucks

Radim Vrbata scored two goals against his former team, and the Arizona Coyotes moved out of last place in the Pacific Division with a with a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.
Luke Schenn and Alexander Burmistrov also scored for Arizona, and Max Domi had two assists. Louis Domingue stopped 26 shots to help the Coyotes win for the third time in four games to jump a point ahead of the Canucks in the standings.
Nikolay Golodkin, Brock Boeser and Daniel Sedin scored for Vancouver, which lost its sixth straight.
Vrbata, who played for the Canucks from 2014-16 and is the Coyotes' leader in goals and assists this season, put Arizona ahead for good early in the second.
The Coyotes scored twice on the power play and are 6 for 12 on the man advantage over their last five games.
Comments