Kentucky's Malik Monk wins Jerry West shooting guard trophy

Malik Monk of Kentucky has won the Jerry West shooting guard of the year trophy at the College Basketball Awards.
Monk received the award from its namesake in a nationally televised presentation in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night. The SEC freshman of the year has declared for the NBA draft.
Monk led the SEC with a 37 percent shooting average and his 19.8 scoring average was second-best in the league.
The men's and women's John R. Wooden Award winners for national player of the year will be announced later.
