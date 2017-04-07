Sports

April 07, 2017 10:51 PM

Gourde, Kucherov help Lightning beat Canadiens 4-2

MONTREAL

Rookie Yanni Gourde scored twice, Nikita Kucherov got his 40th of the season and the Tampa Bay Lightning kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning. They need to win their final regular-season game Sunday against Buffalo and have Toronto and the New York Islanders lose to take the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Dwight King and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the playoff-bound Canadiens.

