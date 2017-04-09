Sports

April 09, 2017 12:56 AM

Oilers beat Canucks 3-2, clinch at least second in Pacific

The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Mark Letestu scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch at least second place in the Pacific Division.

Jordan Eberle and Iiro Pakarinen also scored for the Oilers, who can still finish first in the division if they beat the Canucks in Sunday's regular-season finale in Edmonton and the Anaheim Ducks lose to the Los Angeles Kings in regulation. Cam Talbot made 29 saves in his sixth straight start.

Brock Boeser and Alexander Edler had goals for the Canucks, and Ryan Miller made 32 stops.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year

Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year 2:14

Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year
Mariposa's Kirsten Dubberke 2:01

Mariposa's Kirsten Dubberke
Delhi's Jesse Flores 2:32

Delhi's Jesse Flores

View More Video

Sports Videos