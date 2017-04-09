Sports

April 09, 2017 4:00 AM

Lewis Hamilton coasts to fifth title at Chinese Grand Prix

JUSTIN BERGMAN Associated Press
SHANGHAI

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steered clear of a chaotic start at the Chinese Grand Prix and coasted to victory on Sunday, claiming his fifth title in Shanghai.

Hamilton started from pole position and led from beginning to end to capture the 54th race title of his career and his first of the new Formula One season.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel recovered from a mishap-filled start to finish in second place, 6.2 seconds behind the Mercedes driver.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen improved from 17th position on the starting grid to finish in third place, fighting off a spirited challenge from teammate Daniel Ricciardo on the final lap.

Ricciardo ended up in fourth position, followed by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in fifth and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in sixth.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run 1:11

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock 1:13

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock
Merced Fire Department investigates cause of Thursday night apartment fire 1:26

Merced Fire Department investigates cause of Thursday night apartment fire

View More Video

Sports Videos