Sports

April 09, 2017 9:38 AM

Evans beats Frenchman Benneteau to salvage pride for Britain

The Associated Press
ROUEN, France

Dan Evans salvaged some pride by thrashing Julien Benneteau 6-1, 6-2 as Britain reduced France's lead to 3-1 in their Davis Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.

With France safely through to the semifinals after winning Saturday's doubles for an unassailable 3-0 lead, France captain Yannick Noah rested 17th-ranked Lucas Pouille and replaced him with Benneteau.

Benneteau, who played in Saturday's doubles triumph, struggled to compete against Evans in a one-sided match lasting just 43 minutes. The 35-year-old Benneteau, ranked 113, dropped his serve five times and failed to force a breakpoint chance against the 44th-ranked Evans.

Jeremy Chardy was scheduled to play the final rubber against Kyle Edmund later Sunday.

France hosts Serbia in September. They have not met since the 2010 final, which Serbia won 3-2 at home.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run 1:11

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock 1:13

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock
Merced Fire Department investigates cause of Thursday night apartment fire 1:26

Merced Fire Department investigates cause of Thursday night apartment fire

View More Video

Sports Videos