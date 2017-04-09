Boston police recover body in river near Fenway Park

Police are investigating after a body was recovered from a river in Boston.
Rescue officials had been searching the marshes and waterways in the Back Bay Fens on Sunday before locating the body at around 1 p.m. in the Muddy River.
The parkland is the origins for the name of Boston's Fenway-Kenmore area where Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, is located.
City police and fire officials as well as the Boston Park Rangers were involved in the recovery effort.
The body has been transferred to the Medical Examiner's office for identification. No further details have been released.
