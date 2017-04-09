Warren, Booker lead Suns past Mavericks, 124-111

T.J. Warren and Devin Booker each scored 21 points to help the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 124-111 on Sunday in their home finale.
Booker went to the bench for good with 8:35 left in the third quarter. Booker, with a 3-pointer less than two minutes into the game, passed Kobe Bryant to move into fourth place on the NBA scoring list of players before their 21st birthday. Booker, with 2,774 career points, trails Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and leader LeBron James.
Tyler Ulis added 20 points and 10 assists for the Suns.
The Mavericks rested starters Dirk Nowitzki, Nerlens Noel and Wesley Matthews in the second half. Yogi Ferrell and Dwight Powell led Dallas with 21 points each. They have lost four straight.
