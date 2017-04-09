Sports

April 09, 2017 11:28 PM

Ducks win 5th straight Pacific title, beating LA 4-3 in OT

By GREG BEACHAM AP Hockey Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Nate Thompson scored his first goal of the season to tie it with 8:26 to play and Shea Theodore won it in overtime, helping the Anaheim Ducks clinch their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

Theodore scored on a breakaway to end the Freeway Faceoff, but the Ducks (46-23-13) had already locked up a first-round playoff date with the Calgary Flames by earning a point in their 14th consecutive game down the stretch (11-0-3).

Patrick Eaves and Antoine Vermette also scored and Jonathan Bernier stopped 15 shots as the Ducks held off Edmonton for the top spot in the Pacific.

Dustin Brown scored a tiebreaking goal with 12:05 left for the Kings, who missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year

Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year 2:14

Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year
Mariposa's Kirsten Dubberke 2:01

Mariposa's Kirsten Dubberke
Delhi's Jesse Flores 2:32

Delhi's Jesse Flores

View More Video

Sports Videos