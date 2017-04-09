Ducks win 5th straight Pacific title, beating LA 4-3 in OT

Nate Thompson scored his first goal of the season to tie it with 8:26 to play and Shea Theodore won it in overtime, helping the Anaheim Ducks clinch their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.
Theodore scored on a breakaway to end the Freeway Faceoff, but the Ducks (46-23-13) had already locked up a first-round playoff date with the Calgary Flames by earning a point in their 14th consecutive game down the stretch (11-0-3).
Patrick Eaves and Antoine Vermette also scored and Jonathan Bernier stopped 15 shots as the Ducks held off Edmonton for the top spot in the Pacific.
Dustin Brown scored a tiebreaking goal with 12:05 left for the Kings, who missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.
