Tony Adams back in coaching at Spanish struggler Granada

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams took charge of struggling Spanish team Granada on Monday, seeking to improve a coaching career that has failed to match his achievements as a player.
Adams is widely regarded as a great at Arsenal, where he made 669 appearances as a center back from 1983-2002, was captain for 14 years and won 10 major trophies. He also played 66 times for England's national team.
As a coach, though, he didn't last long at either Wycombe Wanderers (2003-04) or Premier League side Portsmouth (2008-09) and then failed to crack the top six in Azerbaijani league in charge of Gabala in 2010-11.
Since then, Adams has worked as a sporting director of Gabala and Chinese team Chongqing Lifan, and at Granada through his links to the DDMC soccer management firm belonging to the club's Chinese owner.
When Granada decided to end Lucas Alcaraz's third stint as coach a day after Sunday's 3-1 loss to Valencia, Adams was hired on an interim basis.
He inherits a team facing relegation, seven points from safety in second-to-last place with seven matches left. Granada is winless in six games and is on its third coach of the season, with Alcaraz having replaced the fired Paco Jemez.
Adams' first match in charge will be on Sunday against Celta Vigo.
Following loss to Valencia, Alcaraz criticized his team, saying: "We aren't up to the standards of this city, this league, or this fan base."
Granada has been in Spain's top division for the past six seasons, after a 35-year absence.
Adams underwent a life-saving heart operation in 2015 after feeling pain in his chest.
