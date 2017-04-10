Sports

April 10, 2017 9:45 AM

Drew Wiseman, Tierra Williams are UNL's top student-athletes

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Senior track and field standouts Drew Wiseman and Tierra Williams have been named Male and Female Student-Athlete of the Year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The honors were presented Sunday night during an event at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Wiseman, from Bismarck, North Dakota, is a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. He has a 3.90 grade-point average and graduates in December with a degree in electrical engineering.

Williams, from Auburn, Nebraska, was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2016. She was also chosen as Nebraska's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner across all sports in 2015-16. She graduates in December with a degree in child, youth and family studies.

Volleyball player Justine Wong-Orantes was named Best Female Athlete. Track and field standout Nick Percy was named Best Male Athlete.

