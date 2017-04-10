Sports

April 10, 2017 7:45 PM

Michael Jacobson becomes 4th Nebraska player to transfer

By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
OMAHA, Neb.

Nebraska basketball player Michael Jacobson has decided to transfer, making him the fourth player to leave the program since the season ended.

Coach Tim Miles made the announcement in Lincoln on Monday night. He has four open scholarships for the 2017-18 season.

Jacobson started all 31 games in his sophomore season and averaged 6.0 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Cornhuskers, who were 12-19 overall and tied for 12th in the Big Ten at 6-12.

Jacobson's departure follows those of sophomore forward Ed Morrow Jr., freshman forward Jeriah Horne and junior Nick Fuller.

Jacobson said in a statement that it's a difficult decision to leave and that he's grateful to Miles and his staff for giving him an opportunity.

