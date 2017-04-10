Sports

April 10, 2017 9:26 PM

Argentina fires coach Bauza

The Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Argentina has fired its new national head coach Edgardo Bauza, as the team struggles in qualifying matches for next year's World Cup in Russia.

The Argentine Football Association confirmed Monday that Bauza's reign was over after just eight months.

Bauza only started the job last August when Gerado Martino departed after Argentina's loss in the final of Copa America Centenario.

During Bauza's brief stint, Argentina played eight matches for three wins, three defeats and two draws.

World Cup champions twice before, and finalists in 2014, Argentina are currently fifth in the South American qualifying standings with four matches left.

The top four qualify automatically with the fifth team advancing to a playoff.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year

Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year 2:14

Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year
Mariposa's Kirsten Dubberke 2:01

Mariposa's Kirsten Dubberke
Delhi's Jesse Flores 2:32

Delhi's Jesse Flores

View More Video

Sports Videos