Golden Valley boys volleyball defeats Stone Ridge Christian

Golden Valley sophomore Bryan Livesay (3) and Golden Valley junior Lorenzo Chavez (1) celebrate a Cougars point during a match against Stone Ridge Christian at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
Golden Valley senior Jim Chang (7) and Golden Valley junior Vong Her (2) go for the ball during a match against Stone Ridge Christian at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
Stone Ridge Christian juniors Nelson Machado (1) and Bryce Louters (10) attempt to block the spike of Golden Valley senior Cha Moua (9) during a match at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
Stone Ridge Christian freshman Jackson De Jager (2) dives for the ball during a match against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
Stone Ridge Christina head coach Ken Shaw looks on during a match against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
Stone Ridge Christian senior Justin Jones (16) tips the ball over the net during a match against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
Golden Valley junior junior Toukue Her (8) sets the ball during a match against Stone Ridge Christian at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
Stone Ridge Christian senior Jonathan Collazo (18) spikes the ball during a match against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
Golden Valley sophomore Bryan Livesay (3) jumps to tap the ball over the net during a match against Stone Ridge Christian at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
Golden Valley head coach Scott Livesay speaks to his players between sets during a match against Stone Ridge Christian at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
Stone Ridge Christian junior Nelson Machado (1) sets the ball during a match against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0.
