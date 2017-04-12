Sports

2 companies vie to remake Seattle arena to attract NHL, NBA

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Two companies are vying to remake Seattle's KeyArena into an entertainment venue that's ready for an NBA or NHL team.

A city spokesman says Seattle has so far received two proposals ahead of Wednesday's 5 p.m. deadline for bids.

The Seattle Times says Los Angeles-based Oak View Group submitted a $564 million plan that calls for the 55-year-old facility to be renovated by October 2020 and ready for the following NBA or NHL seasons.

Another proposal comes from Los Angeles-based arena giant AEG which teamed up with Hudson Pacific Properties. They say their arena will be built to attract and accommodate future NBA and NHL teams.

A city committee is expected to review proposals and make a recommendation to Mayor Ed Murray in June. The city council would then decide whether to renovate KeyArena or go with a separate, new arena pitched for south of downtown by investor Chris Hansen.

