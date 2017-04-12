Buhach Colony alum Cochran transferring to Oklahoma State

Aaron Cochran admits to being taken aback.
Thew Buhach Colony alum garnered a good amount of recruiting attention as an offensive lineman coming out of high school. Still, when the left tackle announced in early February that he’d be transferring from Cal after four years on the Berkeley campus, Cochran never anticipated the outpouring of interest he’d receive.
“There was definitely a lot bigger buzz this time around,” Cochran said. “It obviously helped that I have three years of experience competing in the Pac-12 and I announced my transfer right after signing day, so teams that still had some holes contacted me. I was surprised by how many schools reached out to me.”
The 6-foot-8, 350-pound redshirt senior took a couple months to look over his options before whittling the choices down to three possible schools. That number became one on Wednesday morning as he committed to join Oklahoma State in the fall. Cochran, who is set to graduate from Cal in five weeks, will go as a graduate transfer and be eligible to play right away for the Cowboys.
Ironically, OK State may owe a slight thanks to cross-state rival Oklahoma for ultimately tipping Cochran its way.
“Coming out of high school I was recruited pretty heavily by OU,” Cochran said. “The funny thing is, I got all kinds of academic interest from Oklahoma State, but nothing for football. But I loved the state when I went out to visit and I still loved it when I went out to Stillwater this time.
“That and the fact that they need a left tackle ultimately made it the best choice for me.”
Cochran was debating between Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Auburn, making a recruiting visit to all three. He’d just gotten back from his final visit at Texas Tech on Sunday before making his decision.
“I went to Stillwater first and the trip was amazing, but I did my best to go into each visit with an open mind about what would be right for me,” Cochran said. “I definitely enjoyed the recruiting process a lot more this time. There’s a lot of things you’d never even think to ask when you’re a 17-, 18-year-old kid. There’s a lot of different things I was looking for in a team, coach and environment.
“I’m excited to have this out of the way and focus on finishing up school in the next couple weeks. It’s a new challenge and I’m looking forward to it.”
