Merced sophomore Quinn Hagerman leads the field in the girls 800 meter run during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater senior Alex Serrano competes in the boys long jump during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Golden Valley junior Catalina Torres competes in the girls shot put during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Golden Valley senior Jaelin Miles lands his jump while competing in the boys long jump during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Merced sophomore Quinn Hagerman crosses the finish line in the girls 800 meter run during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Golden Valley's Alexander Salas crosses the finish line in the boys 100 meter dash during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Golden Valley’s Abbee Croninger competes in the girls shot put during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Turlock senior Trenten Wright competes in the boys long jump during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Atwater senior Ezequiel Gutierrez sprints to the finish line in the boys 100 meter dash during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Buhach Colony sophomore Morgan Johnson competes in the shot put during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Atwater junior Abraham Maldonado, left, leads the field in the boys 800 meter run during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Pitman junior Sukhpreet Narula throws during the boys shot put during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Merced junior John Hagerman competes in the boys 800 meter run during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Merced junior Sean Simpson competes in the boys long jump during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Golden Valley senior Wilfredo Diaz throws during the boys shot put during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Buhach Colony senior Harrison Hobbs competes in the boys high jump during a CCC Center Meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
