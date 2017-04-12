Andrade wins BVL Championship

Our association landed another BVL Champion, as Leticia Andrade won the 2017 California USBC Helen Duval Veterans Tournament held recently at the Manteca Bowl.
Andrade was rolling in the women’s E Division and rolled a 467 series to take the title. She will receive a championship jacket, watch and medal from the State BVL USBC for her outstanding accomplishment.
We had several association members who were close to winning their division at Manteca and, according to the information that I received, one no show at in Dave Egleston for the men’s A Division. Next time Dave.
Shooting stars
Don Gamble and Tyler Davis both shot 660 sets in the Commercial Classic. Trevor Phillips recorded a 228/641 in the Atwater Merchants. Eric Hickman rolled a 279 in the Friday Handicap.
Hamilton strikes again
It looks like Marnie Hamilton is making first-place showings in 500 Club Tournaments a habit. This time she hooked up with Jamie Buchanan in the Friendship Doubles sponsored by the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club to capture first place. They rolled a total of 1,517, earning checks of $73 each.
Second place belonged to Christina Whitcomb and Trisha Flokner with a 1,509 for $58 each. Missing second place by a pin was the team of Lauren Luchessi and Leticia Andrade. They rolled a 1,508, taking home $44 each. A total of 16 double teams were rolling last Sunday at Bellevue Bowl. High games were shot by Whitcomb (251) and Hamilton (245).
Three in a row
It looks like T.J. Jensen has her grove on as she took first place in McHenry Bowl’s Spring Crazy no-tap last Friday.
This makes three no-tap tournament wins in a row for Jensen, placing first in the last senior no-tap at McHenry and the last no-tap at Yosemite Lanes. Jensen also won the high-game pot in the first and second games. Other gals placing in the high-game pots were Kim Heller and Janie Schropp. Schropp finished third overall in the women’s total series.
In the men’s division, Greg Bennett lead the high-game pots with 300s in the second and third games and finished in second place overall in the men’s series. It was a crazy day to say the least, as the first game had bumpers up.
Remember when
Barbara Pisacco (Bustos) (202-203-223 for a 628 series) just edged out Betty Brown (227-233-164 for a 624) in the start of their summer league. The Senior Citizens ladies were led by Elyse Martin with a 516 series and Mary Pearson with a 206 game. The men were paced by Alex Anderson with a 457 series and Bernard Meuller with a 183 game.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent. He can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
Scoring Leaders
Joann Baker 184, Dominic Pugliese 186, Mat Pimentel 225, Tom Ragsdale 209, Karen Hunter 200, Val Penman 172, Ron White 184, Roy Browning 236, Bo Petty 183, Nollie Smith 149, Erich Wiseman 199, Bill Dills 192, Ted Council 177, Robert Koop 191, Marie Flaherty 151, Diane Sousa 173, Dennis Gray 258, Mike Coe 255, Adam Barden 246, Kevin Decker 220, Mark Heffner 248.
Series Leaders
Bill Helms 516, Bradley Dehart 574, Kim Barcellos 598, Gary Wescott 598, Richard Pazin 606, Dave Cline 607, Dave Porter 613, Don Kendrick 623, Pete DeVries 633, Jeff Stout 675.
Comments