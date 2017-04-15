Sports

April 15, 2017 9:43 AM

Palace recovers to hold Leicester 2-2 and boost survival bid

The Associated Press
LONDON

Crystal Palace took another step toward Premier League survival by recovering from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with Leicester on Saturday.

Early goals from Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy in each half had taken Leicester close to a momentum-building victory as the champions prepare for Tuesday's visit of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

But Palace swiftly responded through Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke to claim a point and move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester is two points ahead of the London club in 12th place after mounting a feeble defense of its title. But Europe is the priority, with Craig Shakespeare's side only trailing 1-0 to Atletico heading into the second leg at the King Power Stadium.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride on signing with Monterey Bay

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride on signing with Monterey Bay 2:10

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride on signing with Monterey Bay
Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year 2:14

Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year
Mariposa's Kirsten Dubberke 2:01

Mariposa's Kirsten Dubberke

View More Video

Sports Videos