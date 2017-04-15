Real Salt Lake scores 2 late goals to beat Rapids 2-1

Real Salt Lake forward Yura Movsisyan, let, runs to the net to retrieve the ball after scoring a goal on a penalty kick past Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zac MacMath in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon celebrates with fans after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Colorado Rapids late in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. Real Salt Lake won 2-1.
Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon, left, follows the flight of his shot that went into the net for the go-ahead score between Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Williams, front, right, and midfielder Michael Azira late in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. Real Salt Lake won 2-1.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Sebastian Saucedo, left, gets tangled up with Colorado Rapids forward Dominique Badji and defender Eric Miller in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke looks on against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Danilo Acosta, left, is directed by head coach Mike Petke while facing the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman, front, kicks the ball over Colorado Rapids defender Bismark Adjei-Boateng in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle, left, works the ball as Real Salt Lake defender Chris Schuler slows him during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Real Salt Lake defender Chris Wingert, left, covers as Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle moves the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Real Salt Lake defender Chris Wingert, left, fights for control of the ball with Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Danilo Acosta, front, takes to the air with Colorado Rapids forward Dominique Badji to head the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Ricardo Velazco, front, collides with Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Williams in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon, left, struggles to control the ball as Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Williams covers in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. Real Salt Lake won 2-1.
