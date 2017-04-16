Sports

April 16, 2017 8:37 AM

Lyon players attacked by fans in Bastia

The Associated Press
PARIS

Fan violence has delayed the Bastia-Lyon kickoff in the French league on Sunday after local fans invaded the pitch and attacked the players.

About 15 minutes before the end of warmup at Armand Cesari stadium, supporters from the Bastia 1905 group of fans invaded the pitch and jostled with Lyon players.

Players from both teams went back to their changing rooms before calm was restored.

It was unclear whether the match would be played on Sunday or postponed to a later date.

It was the second time this week that a Lyon game was marred by fan violence. Lyon is facing likely sanctions from UEFA after crowd disorder delayed its Europa League quarterfinal against Besiktas midweek.

