DH Ramirez leaves game with left leg injury

Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez has left the game favoring his left leg after rounding second base on Mitch Moreland's go-ahead single in the seventh inning against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
The team announced it was a "left hamstring cramp."
Ramirez reached on a walk and ran hard to second, taking the turn before he came up limping. He grabbed the back of his leg.
Ramirez was expected to be a big part of Boston's offense this season after slugger David Ortiz retired. Last season, Ramirez hit .286 with 30 homers and 111 RBIs.
Moreland's single pushed Boston ahead, 6-5. Ramirez left for pitch runner Steve Selsky, limping slowly to the dugout.
