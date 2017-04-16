Sports

April 16, 2017 11:29 PM

Tebow has drove in 9 runs, struck out 9 times with Fireflies

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

An update on Tim Tebow's first season with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets Class A affiliate. This week, Tebow and the Fireflies completed two series, the first a three-game set at home against the Hickory (North Carolina) Crawdads and then a four-game road series against the Augusta (Georgia) GreenJackets.

Tebow played six of the Fireflies seven games this week, all three with Hickory and three of four with Augusta. Columbia went 2-1 against Hickory and 2-2 against Augusta.

A look how Tebow has fared:

HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow reached on a fielder's choice on a grounder to second base that scored the game's only run in Columbia's 1-0 win over Augusta on Saturday night. Tebow also drove in three runs Sunday, one on a groundout and two more on a single as Augusta won 7-6.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 3 of 21 at the plate this week. He had four RBIs and four strikeouts in his six games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is hitting .176 (6 for 34) with nine RBIs and nine strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow has caught all seven of the chances he's had this season.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Fireflies will play three games against the Rome (Georgia) Braves before returning home Thursday for a four-game series with Lexington (Kentucky) Legends.

