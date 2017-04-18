Sports

April 18, 2017 5:06 PM

Giants activate C Buster Posey from concussion list

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The Giants activated catcher Buster Posey from the seven-day concussion list and designated backup catcher Tim Federowicz for assignment before Tuesday night's game against the Royals.

Posey was put on the list last week after he was struck in the helmet by a 94 mph fastball from Arizona's Taijuan Walker. Posey got up on his own but exited the game, and the Giants decided not to take any chances with the 2012 NL MVP and 2010 Rookie of the Year.

They still weren't taking chances Tuesday, waiting until batting practice to make things official.

Posey was the designated hitter batting cleanup for the opener of a two-game series in Kansas City, and bench coach Ron Wotus said Posey will likely serve as the DH on Wednesday, too.

