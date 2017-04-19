Summer Bowling Leagues are approaching

Sign-up sheets are up, as our winter leagues are coming to a close with position rounds, roll-off for the league champions and sweepers and getting your point money. You can sign up now for the short summer leagues at Bellevue Bowl.
There is the Best of the Best scratch league which will be rolling on Monday nights. There is a senior league on Tuesday afternoons, a doubles league on Wednesday afternoons. The popular Jubilee leagues are on Tuesday and Thursday nights, with the leagues going to the National Bowling Stadium in Reno for a tournament at leagues end. Sign up now.
Shooting stars
In the Bellevue Seniors, Shirley Hendricks rolled her best game, a 176 and Charli McMillian a 187. Friday Handicap had Larry Valenti Jr. rolling a 280/735, Mike Danel 231/659, and Stephanie Thompson a 218/558.
Any doubles will do
Any Doubles 9-pin no-tap will do this Friday at McHenry Bowl for all senior men and women starting at 1 p.m. Their pot-luck lunch starts at noon and sign-in at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $15. The seniors receive coffee during the afternoon from McHenry Bowl.
Modesto Hall of Fame member
Left-hander Rich Custer has been elected into the Modesto Bowling Hall of Fame in the superior ability category. His resume is outstanding, as he holds the three game series in the association with an 899 with games of 299-300-300. Custer has rolled seventy-nine 300 games, fifty-two 800 series, and two 1,100 series. He will be honored at the Modesto USBC Awards and Installation dinner in September.
Veterans coming next month
The Second Annual Veteran Tournament hosted by Bellevue Bowl and sponsored by Delta Sierra Beverage will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m. There are two divisions for this event, any veterans or open for men and women.
The first 30 bowlers who sign up for the tournament will receive caps complements of Delta Sierra Beverage. The tournament will benefit the Disabled American Veterans again this year. The entry fee is $20 for three games of regular bowling. You will use your 2016-17 book average, if none, your 2015-16 book.
Winners will be awarded plaques for first and second place in each division, courtesy of Ed Huddleston, co-director. Mark the date and come out and support our veterans.
500 Club at the seashore
The Monterey 500 Club Invitational Tournament is coming up on Sunday, April 30 at Monterey Lanes in Monterey. There will be only one divisions with an entry fee of $30. It will feature three games of 9-pin no-tap. Entries close on Friday, April 28. Entry forms for this tourney are now available at Bellevue Bowl.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
SCORING LEADERS: John Sagin 148, Joann Baker 184, Mat Pimentel 225, Tom Ragsdale 209, Karen Hunter 200, Val Penman 172, Ron White 184, Roy Browning 236, Bo Petty 183, Nollie Smith 149, Erich Wiseman 199, Ted Council 177, Robert Koop 191, Marie Flaherty 151, Diane Sousa 173, Kevin Decker 220, Mark Heffner 248.
SERIES LEADERS: Bill Helms 516, Bradley Dehart 574, Kim Barcellos 598, Gary Wescott 598, Richard Pazin 606, Dave Cline 607, Dave Porter 613, Don Kendrick 623, Pete DeVries 633, Jeff Stout 675.
