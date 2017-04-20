South Carolina's top port sets record for cargo handled

The South Carolina State Ports Authority is on track to handle a record number of containers this year.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/2oQzwmO ) the Port of Charleston handled nearly 109,000 cargo boxes last month. That compares with 105,000 containers in January.
The port is on pace to break the record of more than 1.1 million containers processed in 2005.
Ports authority President and CEO Jim Newsome says there has been an increase in imports and exports.
The largest cargo ship to visit an East Coast port, the COSCO Development, is scheduled to come to Charleston next month. The ship can hold 13,000 cargo boxes.
The port's inland terminal in Greer also set a record last month, handling nearly 12,000 cargo boxes between trucks and trains.
