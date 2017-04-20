Police: Man being chased by officers ditches gun at school

Police say a Massachusetts man who fled a traffic stop ditched a gun on the lawn of a middle school, potentially putting students in harm's way.
The Berkshire Eagle (http://bit.ly/2o7maFm ) reports that Adam Masefield, of Pittsfield, was held on $5,000 bail Wednesday in connection with the chase, this week but had his bail revoked in an unrelated case.
Police say the 30-year-old Masefield sped through stop signs and red lights when officers tried to pull him over. He eventually got out of the car and led officers on a foot chase onto Herberg Middle School property. That's where police say he tossed a gun he was not permitted to carry.
He pleaded not guilty.
His lawyer argued for lower bail, saying he always shows up for court and is not a flight risk.
