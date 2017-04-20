Mountain House baseball defeats Livingston 5-0

Livingston senior second baseman Ernie Angel (7) tags out Mountain House senior Nick Aguilera (1) during a game at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Mountain House junior pitcher Anthony Wiley (13) throws a pitch during a game against Livingston at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Livingston sophomore shortstop Cesar Avila (23) fields a ground ball during a game against Mountain House at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Livingston junior pitcher Jose Torres (11) throws a pitch during a game against Mountain House at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Mountain House junior Julian Sainz (32) catches a fly ball for an out during a game against Livingston at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Livingston sophomore Cesar Avila (23) hits into a double play during a game against Mountain House at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Livingston head coach Matt Winton reminds his base runners there are two outs during a game against Mountain House at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Mountain House junior Hunter Perugi (9) touches third base before scoring during a game against Livingston at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Livingston senior Blaine Chance (15) hits a single during a game against Mountain House at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Mountain House sophomore Jacob Bly (3) is tagged out at second base by Livingston senior second baseman Ernie Angel (7) during a game at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Livingston junior pitcher Jose Torres (11) throws during a game against Mountain House at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Livingston senior Blaine Chance (15) steals second base during a game against Mountain House at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Livingston junior Sergio Torres (2) catches a fly ball for an out during a game against Mountain House at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Mountain House junior pitcher Anthony Wiley (13) throws a pitch during a game against Livingston at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Livingston sophomore shortstop Cesar Avila (23) jumps as he fires a throw to first base during a game against Mountain House at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
Livingston senior second baseman Ernie Angel (7) readies himself for the pitch during a game against Mountain House at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Mustangs beat the Wolves 5-0.
