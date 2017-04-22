Longtime sports information director at Northeastern dies

Jack Grinold, who was Northeastern University's sports information director for 50 years and came to be known as dean of New England sports information directors, has died. He was 81.
Northeastern officials said Grinold died Friday. The cause of death wasn't released.
Grinold joined Northeastern in 1962 after a stint as spokesman for the then-Boston Patriots football team. He retired in 2012 and amassed numerous accolades including induction into several sports halls of fame in the region.
Northeastern officials say Grinold innovated athletics communications and helped shaped the careers of many sports information professionals.
He also was active in the community in several service positions including a proprietor of the Boston Anthenaeum.
Grinold and wife, Cathy, also set up a $1.25 million endowment for the Northeastern men's rowing program.
