Sports

April 22, 2017 2:23 PM

White Sox recall Soto from DL, move Tilson to 60-day DL

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The White Sox have recalled catcher Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list and moved outfielder Charlie Tilson to the 60-day disabled list.

Soto, on the DL since April 13 with right elbow inflammation, is 4 for 15 with five RBIs in five games this season. He was in the lineup for Saturday night's game against Cleveland and will catch John Pelfrey as the right-hander makes his Chicago debut. Pelfrey, who signed with the White Sox on April 5, was called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day.

Tilson, who started the season on the 10-day disabled list, is out because of stress reaction in his right foot. He suffered a season-ending hamstring injury last August in his major league debut.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced adds three new police officer

Merced adds three new police officer 0:24

Merced adds three new police officer
'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 0:22

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court
What does space debris look like? This animation shows you 2:20

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

View More Video

Sports Videos