April 22, 2017 2:32 PM

Power claims fourth pole at Barber Motorsports Park

By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Will Power is the front-runner at Barber Motorsports Park once again.

Power claimed the pole for the fourth time at the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Saturday in a qualifying session dominated by Team Penske. Power's fast lap of 1:06.9614 gave him 46 career starts up front. Teammates Helio Castroneves and defending champion Simon Pagenaud lined up right behind.

Current Team Penske drivers have won five of the seven IndyCar races at Barber Motorsports Park and claimed the pole seven times in eight years.

They're followed by Ganassi's Scott Dixon, Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter-Reay and James Hinchcliffe, who's coming off a win at Long Beach for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

Honda has won the first two races but the top six qualifiers were split evenly with Chevrolet-powered teams thanks to Penske.

