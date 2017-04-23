Monaco reclaims top spot after 2-1 win at Lyon

Strikers Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe continued their fine form with a goal each to help Monaco secure a 2-1 win at Lyon and reclaim top spot in the French league on Sunday.
Monaco moves above defending champion Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference, with Monaco having played a game less. PSG has four games left.
"It wasn't easy and it was a big win for us tonight," Monaco center half Andrea Raggi said. "We all play for each other and it's now or never."
It has been an astonishing season for Monaco, which has now scored 143 goals in all competitions and remains on course for the treble. Monaco faces PSG in the French Cup semifinals next Wednesday.
Falcao and Mbappe scored in midweek when Monaco beat German side Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the return leg of their Champions League quarterfinal to reach the last four 6-3 on aggregate.
Lyon also did well in Europe, going through on penalty kicks away to Turkish club Besiktas to reach the last four in the Europa League.
Falcao and the 18-year-old Mbappe have combined for 51 goals.
Falcao put Monaco ahead in the 36th minute with a header from close range — his 28th goal of the season — and Mbappe made it 2-0 just before halftime with a trademark surging run and cool finish for his 23rd.
"I just try and give my best whenever I play," said Mbappe, who has recently been called into the France team. "I wasn't playing much at the start of the season, so I'm still quite fresh and I hope I can help us win the remaining games."
PSG beat Montpellier 2-0 at home on Saturday with Edinson Cavani scoring his 31st league goal of the season and 44th overall.
TOULOUSE 1, NICE 1
Nice has already guaranteed third place and a spot in the qualifying round for next season's Champions League.
But with four games remaining, it is six points behind Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain. Nice hosts PSG next Sunday.
Striker Corentin Jean gave mid-table Toulouse the lead in the 57th minute. Midfielder Valentin Eysseric continued his fine form with the equalizer three minutes later.
SAINT-ETIENNE 1, RENNES 1
The game was briefly halted early in the first half after a group of Saint-Etienne supporters forced themselves into the stadium.
The match was supposed to be played behind closed doors as a punishment for unruly supporters during Saint-Etienne's local derby against Lyon.
After a brief delay for police to remove the fans, Slovakia striker Robert Beric put the home side ahead in the 39th and center half Edson Mexer leveled just before the break.
Saint-Etienne is in seventh place, while Rennes is ninth.
