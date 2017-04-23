Sports

April 23, 2017 9:56 AM

Bulls' Rondo fined for attempting to trip Celtics' Crowder

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The NBA has fined Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo $25,000 for attempting to trip Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder from the bench in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The league announced the fine hours before Game 4 tips off on Sunday.

The incident happened with 31.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter on Friday.

Crowder jawed at the Bulls' bench after hitting a jumper and Rondo — sidelined by a broken right thumb — extended his leg as Crowder walked by.

The top-seeded Celtics went on to win 104-87 after dropping the first two games at home. Rondo said afterward he was simply stretching his leg.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

March for Science at Yosemite National Park

March for Science at Yosemite National Park 1:51

March for Science at Yosemite National Park
Merced adds three new police officer 0:24

Merced adds three new police officer
'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 0:22

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court

View More Video

Sports Videos