April 23, 2017 11:34 AM

Rockets' Beverley fined $25,000 for confronting fan

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for confronting a fan after Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The league announced the fine about two hours before Game 4 tipped off Sunday.

Beverley had two incidents with the same fan Friday night in Oklahoma City. Video shows Beverley falling in front of the fan in the first half of the game, then getting up and pointing at him before teammate Nene redirected him.

Beverley also exchanged words with the fan after the game. The NBA specifically mentioned the postgame incident as the one for which Beverley was fined.

Houston leads the series 2-1. Beverley is the primary player responsible for guarding NBA scoring champion Russell Westbrook.

