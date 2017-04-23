Sports

April 23, 2017 2:44 PM

Leake pitches, hits Cardinals past Brewers, 6-4

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Mike Leake allowed two runs over six innings and drove in two runs to lead St. Louis to a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, the Cardinals' sixth win in seven games.

Leake (3-1) gave up three hits and three walks while striking out six. He scored a run in the third inning and his two-run single capped a three-run fourth when St. Louis took a 4-2 lead.

The Cardinals took advantage of six walks by starter Jimmy Nelson (1-1) and an error by the Brewers for their first four runs. They made it 6-2 in the eighth on RBI singles by Fryer and pinch-hitter Matt Adams.

Manny Pina opened the ninth inning for Milwaukee with his first homer and Jonathan Villar added an RBI single.

