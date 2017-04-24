Former world champion Gollob in induced coma after crash

Tomasz Gollob, the 2010 world speedway champion, is in an induced coma after injuring his spinal cord in an accident while training in Poland, a doctor said Monday.
Cezary Rybacki, of the hospital in Gollob's hometown of Bygdoszcz, northern Poland, where the racer underwent surgery Sunday, said Gollob was on a respirator and that his condition was serious, but stable.
Rybacki said that Gollob's life was not in danger, but there was a need to be "very cautious" about the prognosis and whether the racer would regain feeling in his legs.
Marek Harat, the surgeon who operated on Gollob, said Sunday that Gollob had no feeling from the chest down ahead of the operation.
Gollob had been training for the domestic motocross championship when the accident happened.
