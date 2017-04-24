Sports

Oklahoma, St. John's to play in Hall of Fame Classic

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Oklahoma will play Southern California and St. John's will take on Arizona State in the second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Classic this fall.

The one-day doubleheader will be played Dec. 8 at Staples Center.

Tickets go on sale May 6. Game times and television broadcast information will be announced later.

At last year's inaugural event known as Hoophall LA, Gonzaga defeated Arizona in a matchup of ranked teams and USC beat BYU.

The event is backed by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

