Atwater softball defeats El Capitan 1-0 for share of CCC championship

Atwater senior Cheyenne Mahy (23) looks to the dugout while smiling following the final out of the ballgame for a 1-0 Falcons win over the El Capitan Gauchos at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The win gives the Falcons a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan senior pitcher Cassie Gasper (12) throws a pitch during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan junior Taylor Mendoza (22) puts down a bunt during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater junior Hailey Birmingham (7) knocks down a ground ball at shortstop before throwing to first base for an out during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan sophomore Madison Smith (6) catches a fly ball for an out during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater sophomore Megan Escobar (4) hits a double during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater junior Katie Bettis (3) sprints down the third base line before scoring the only run of the game on a Megan Escobar double, during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The El Capitan dugout looks on during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater senior Cheyenne Mahy (23) pitches during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater head coach Robert Santistevan speaks to his batter and base runners during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan freshman Chloe Cardenas (10) throws to first base after fielding a ground ball at during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater junior Hailey Birmingham (7) throws to first base for an out during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater senior pitcher Cheyenne Mahy (23) fields a ground ball during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan freshman Chloe Cardenas (10) bobbles a fly ball at third base during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater senior Eileen Martinez (5) fields a ground ball at first base before stepping on the bag for an out during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Falcons beat the Gauchos 1-0 for a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater Falcons head coach Robert Santistevan and his players come together and cheer following a 1-0 win over the El Capitan Gauchos at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The win gives the Falcons a share of the CCC championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com